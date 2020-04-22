Minot area legion ballplayers react to cancellation of season

Members of the legion baseball community hoped the North Dakota American Legion Executive Committee would reconsider its decision to cancel the season on April 1. But, the organization's decision held up in a meeting Monday night.

Minot's Keegan Stenvold may be looking back at his baseball career too soon.

"I'm really saddened to have possibly my last year of baseball over with without getting to start. I miss just hanging out with my friends and the game of baseball itself. It just makes me feel like a kid again," Keegan said.

His grandfather, Mike Stenvold, says he enjoys coming to his games and feels for the players and fans.

It's just heartbreaking for especially the seniors, all the kids around. What are they going to do this summer? Then for parents and grandparents that go to these games-- We have fun. We cheer the kids on and travel all over the state. It's a major impact to the kids and the parents," Mike said.

Dalton Cooper was set to begin his first season as the head coach of the Minot Metros. He says he was optimistic legion baseball could be played in some form, and is hopeful for a safe solution.

"Maybe we can do something in-city where we just have kids come out, either no fans or a limited number of fans. We have to do this in order to play baseball," Cooper said.

North Dakota American Legion Baseball's Facebook page reports that the decision to cancel the season was made solely to preserve the safety and health of everyone associated with the program.

