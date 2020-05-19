Minot State volleyball player prepares for nursing career

A Minot State volleyball player is looking toward a nursing career after a drive-thru graduation ceremony.

Emily Falldorf said she knew she wanted to be a nurse after seeing the care her sister, Anna, received as a premature baby.

"From a young age I really understood that without the doctors and nurses she wouldn't be the super awesome person she is today," said Falldorf.

The Bemidji, Minn. native said her teammates, professors and coaches like Dana Cordova helped her balance being a student-athlete.

"[Cordova would] be okay with me trying to play practice when I had clinicals and just all of that help and support that they gave me was really awesome," said Falldorf.

The Minot State nursing program honored its graduates with a drive-thru pinning ceremony at the end of their educational road.

"I made it through two cars and just started bawling. It's really emotional because it's not what you expected or wanted but they still found a way to do that for us," said Falldorf.

Falldorf said she's ready to join the healthcare field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's what I went into nursing for was to help others and a what good time to do it right now," said Falldorf.

Falldorf will begin her career at Sanford Health in Bemidji as an obstetrics/pediatric registered nurse on the hospital's women and children's floor.

