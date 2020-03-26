Minot State opens relief fund for students

Minot State University wants students who are in financial trouble because of the coronavirus to know they are offering some relief.

Current MSU students can send in applications to apply for the Student Emergency Fund. The fund was established to help students in financial time of need during an unforeseen catastrophic event.

Each student’s situation is different, and the university says each application will be looked at and considered carefully.

If approved, the student will have funds added to their MSU account. The money from the Student Emergency Fund does not need to be repaid.

If you are an MSU student and want to apply, follows this link:

MinotStateU.edu/finaid/pages/student-emergency-fund.shtml