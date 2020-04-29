Minot Minotauros introduce Shane Wagner as new head coach, GM

The Minotauros introduced Shane Wagner as the team's new head coach and general manager Wednesday.

Wagner was promoted from assistant coach to take over for Marty Murray, who took the head coach and general manager jobs for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.

Wagner spoke about how collaborating with Murray helped prepare him for his first head coaching opportunity in the NAHL.

"Our main goal is to get the best out of the players and that was one thing I learned from him. I wouldn't say there was much where I thought we deviated from. I would always bounce ideas off him and he would bounce ideas off me. That would be where we would kind of meet in the middle with our choices," said Wagner.

This year's NAHL season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Next season's schedule will likely be released in the summer.

