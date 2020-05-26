Minot High golfer who missed senior season due to COVID-19 looks back on career

Minot High golfer Jack Demke missed out on his senior season, and fourth on the varsity roster, due to COVID-19.

He took some time Tuesday to look back on his golf career with the Magicians with pride.

He said he is happy to have the memories of donning the maroon and gold, including his best round of his sophomore year on a cold, windy, sleeting day in Dickinson.

"Ever since I was on the team, we've always had a solid team throughout the year. Even when seniors graduate, we always bounce back. We don't let that affect us. I'm most proud of never giving up and always striving to become better and better," said Demke.

The Magicians would have been competing in the WDA Championship at Hawktree Golf Club in Bismarck Tuesday if the season wasn't canceled.

