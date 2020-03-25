Minot Gymagic reacts to postponement of Tokyo games

Sports fans will have to wait a year for the next Summer Olympics. The Tokyo Games are now moved to 2021.

Gymagic Competitive Director Robbie Werchau says she thinks gymnastics is one of the most popular sports to watch at the Summer Olympics.

She said she sees added interest thanks to the competition.

"Enrollment usually skyrockets after the Olympics because everybody wants to try to be like the girls on TV. That's what gets people excited. They want to be able to flip in the air," Werchau said.

Werchau added she hopes the athletes set to compete this summer will continue to train for next year if they can.

