Mandan Rodeo Days started in 1879, we should know by next week if it will take place in 2020.

In order to make sure the expenses of putting on the 3-day PRCA event can be met, the Rodeo Committee says it needs to sell at least 1,000 tickets per night by June 3, which is Wednesday.

Rodeo Chairman Jason Mittlestadt said, "It's now or never for the 2020 Rodeo."

He added, "We're running up against a deadline to confirm whether we're having the event so professional rodeo competitors may enter."

