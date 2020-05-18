Mandan Chiefs baseball practice

Baseball is going to happen in North Dakota this summer.

When the American Legion decided to cancel its affiliation with high school aged summer baseball this year, many programs in the state immediately started working on a plan-B, which is falling in place, at least for teams in the larger cities.

The Mandan Chiefs took a major step Monday by holding practice along with meeting with the players and their parents.

It's the same players that you would find on your favorite Legion team, it's just going to called something different this year.

Jake Kincaid, Mandan Head Coach, said: "Well our schedule for the season changes almost daily. There are new questions from parents and other organizations from around the state, but we are making adjustments as necessary, but we are looking to play June 5 and until they tell us differently that is what we are going with. The plan right now is to charter under Senior Babe Ruth and they are kind of letting us have our own state tournament and play by the rules we've always played by."

June 5 will be the first home game with the Chiefs playing in Dickinson the night before. One of the things that will be different for the Chiefs is they'll probably spend more time in a bus. Kincaid plans to limit the number of overnight trips, at least in the first half of the season.

Kincaid said: "That's my preference. I think you got to be careful, especially in the month of June with staying overnight. The baseball part doesn't bother me, it doesn't worry me. I think baseball itself lends itself to social distancing but those are still plans that individual clubs and programs are developing."

