Majettes' Maragos reflects on softball career

The 2020 Majettes season may have been canceled, but there's still fun memories to look back on for the players.

Landry Maragos said winning the 2018 State Championship was special, along with forming bonds with teammates.

"Every day at practice everyone has their own personalities and their own ticks, own goofiness, so just really spending time on the field with all of my teammates and learning about them and their personalities is probably my biggest highlight," said Maragos.

Maragos added that she's "shaking" with excitement for the summer season with the Minot Storm.

Maragos has committed to play softball at Concordia College in Minnesota.