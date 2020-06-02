Magic Soccer FC holds small group practices

Magic Soccer FC in Bismarck is having small group practices to restart the soccer season, giving soccer players a safe and socially distant restart.

The staff at Magic Soccer FC waited for guidelines from the state government and the governing body from US club soccer. They've had to change the way kids train to ensure proper social distancing.

"Big thing that we are really focusing on is we have changed how are training goes. So instead of having 11 players vs. 11 players, which is like a normal soccer game, we are changing it into a functional group training to reduce the amount of players we have in each half to between seven and nine to respect the social distancing," said Logan Christensen, Magic Soccer FC technical director.

They have also emphasized sanitizing all equipment and attire to keep everyone safe.

"We are also taking care of equipment we are being more strict on washing pennies, washing cones, we ask the players to bring their own soccer balls. We also asked our players and parents to educate themselves on what the state and government is telling us to do in terms of ways to stay safe," said Christensen.

Magic Soccer FC has open enrollment. If you would like to sign up with Magic Soccer FC you can visit Magicsoccerskills.com

