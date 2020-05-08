Magic City Youth Baseball devising plan for summer season

Magic City Youth Baseball is working on a plan for a summer season, starting with a soft registration deadline of May 15 in order to start Cal Ripken evaluations the week of Monday, May 18.

Executive Director Andy Lach said the organization would be very satisfied if games could start in early June, but the waiting game continues.

"It's going to be real dependent on what the governor tells us early next week. The big thing is going to be what kind of restrictions we're going to have to follow once we get into that Phase 2 of reopening. It's just kind of a hurry up and wait right now," said Lach.

Lach also emphasized the importance of having 8-10 days of conditioning for players to avoid injury.

