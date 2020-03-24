Magic City Youth Baseball adjusting to COVID-19 situation

Magic City Youth Baseball is no different from other organizations in our society adapting to COVID-19 concerns.

"We're just trying to be patient and ask people to be patient with us... it's just kind of a waiting game," said executive director Andy Lach.

The organization faces different challenges than the pro's.

"We're not dealing with crowds of thousands of people. I think our biggest issue was the close contact of the kids, the teams and just being out and having to travel," Lach said.

Registrations have been extended throughout the Cal Ripken, Babe Ruth and Legion baseball teams. But the structure of the summer season is still to be determined.

