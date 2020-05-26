The Northwoods League might not be ready to play baseball this summer, but the Bismarck Larks will be.

General Manager John Bollinger announced his Larks Smart Start Plan Tuesday and it includes the creation of two new teams in the Capital City.

The Bismarck coaching staff recruited enough athletes to form the Larks and the Bismarck Bull Moose.

The Northwoods team in Thunder Bay is moving here this summer and it will be re-branded the Bismarck Flickertails.

Each team will have 28 players and they will play 48 games for a total of 72 summer league games at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Bollinger says two things fell into place to allow summer league baseball to happen this year.

Bollinger said: "It's been six wild weeks trying to figure out what we have here and everyone we listed we could not have done it without. So we were ready to go with the plan but the state guidelines were the final piece. Without the state recommendation, without guidance we did not feel comfortable with the decision to move forward and with that guidance the 500 fans and then at the limited capacity we would not have done this if we didn't think we could do it safely, so that was probably the final straw, but so much work went on behind the scenes to make sure we were ready for that moment and then it came."

All of the details of the Larks Smart Start Plan are on the team website. The fact the three teams do not have to travel also helped make the plan become a reality.

Bollinger, "It feels good to know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and now it's our job and everyone's job to work toward that date and be ready to go. The season is going to be the real work providing a great experience that is safe for everyone."

If everything goes as planned from this day forward the Larks, along with the Flickertails and Bull Moose will get started on June 15.

