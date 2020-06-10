Larks, Bull Moose and Flickertails practicing

Players in the Northwoods League do not usually need practice before the season starts because they're coming off of college baseball in the spring. We all know this year is anything but normal.

The Larks, Bull Moose and Flickertails have made it through the quarantine and they're practicing in anticipation of the season opener next week.

All of the teams are getting their arms ready and taking some cuts at the University of Mary.

Will Flynt, Larks Head Coach, said: "The biggest thing for me is injuries. So if we can just get reps down, take ground balls, throw, get the pitchers in pen's and off the mounds', take B.P., take fly balls, just get back into the routine and if they've been staying in some kind of shape it won't take that long. I'm still very worried but I'm going to worry anyway because injuries are one thing because I don't want kids to get hurt."

Baseball is a game of repetition so Flynt says he's looking forward to finding that familiar pattern once again.

Flynt said: "I always say we're cattle; they herd us but we need to be herded. It's been awhile, we're kind of used to that routine. Even me, I get up go to the gym and go do lessons for 5-6 hours every day. I hadn't thrown a ball for three weeks at one point and I've never done that in my life, so I'm as excited as these guys are. It's even windy out here but it's great to be outside and getting something going and when we get a routine going it's even going to be more fun."

The Larks begin on Monday, June 15 against the Flickertails. KFYR-TV is a game sponsor for Opening Day at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

