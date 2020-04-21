Keana Kudrna's viral video

Keana Kudrna is a big reason Dickinson High has won four straight state gymnastics titles. She won the vault title when the Midgets current run started.

With everything she's done well in the sport, Keana is getting noticed for a practice fall that happened five years ago. It's been seen over three million times on different social media platforms.

"I broke my foot earlier that year and that was actually my first day back practicing. And so, I was only able to do bars, and I was going to take a video and show my family how much I was still able to do after not being able to practice for six weeks of so and she videoed it and caught it perfectly," said Kudrna

Kudrna says falling is a normal part of gymnastics and even though she's finished competing, she stayed active in the sport by judging the state meet. Kudrna also had great things to say about her recently retired coach, Kent Van Ells.

"His legacy is insane and it's such an honor to be a part of his career and the amount of positive impacts he had in my life is amazing," said Kudrna.

Keana has a year left to finish her radiologic sciences degree at Sanford, then in the fall she heads to Mitchell to study radiation therapy.