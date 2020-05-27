Junior & Cadet Nationals canceled

The largest wrestling tournament in the world is held each summer at the Fargodome but the Super Bowl of High School Wrestling will not take place in 2020.

USA Wrestling cancelled the Junior & Cadet Nationals scheduled to begin July 17.

While this announcement is not totally unexpected, it does dramatically change the way recruiting will be done both for the wrestlers and the college programs.

Luke Mellmer is the Director of Team North Dakota and called it "the number one recruiting opportunity in the country."

This would have been the 50th year for Junior Nationals.

