Jon Tharaldsen enters NCAA Division One National Indoor Track & Field meet

Bismarck's Jon Tharaldsen entered the NCAA Division One National Indoor Track & Field meet with the 4th best shot put in the country.

The University of Minnesota senior did not get to find out if he could be a national champion. His where were you when moment happened last week in New Mexico.

"There was this eerie feeling that I had to get ready for the national meet but there was also this feeling in the back of my head that it was going to get cancelled and I was on my way to practice and I was opening the door of the car to go into the facility to train my lat day before nationals and my coach got the text as I was opening the door that nationals is over and I can't even describe the emotion that took over it was just super weird and I couldn't believe it honestly," said Tharaldsen.

Tharaldsen is one of the most unique high school athletes I've ever seen. A football wide receiver who's also a three-time state shot put state champion.

Tharaldsen said "If I'm going to be a 200-215 pound guy being an offensive tackle just doesn't make any sense so you know what, I'm just going to play wide receiver, why not? Oddly enough Coach Gibson has the same exact mentality. Hayden is one of my really good friends. He was the quarterback in my same class so we were let's just do it. Let's put together a quarterback and wide receiver combination so that happened sophomore year and that was really my breakout year in track and field as well."

The NCAA has indicated athletes who lose their spring sports can have another year of eligibility and Tharaldsen plans to take advantage of it.

"So there's a lot of information that needs to come out before what to do with my track and field career other than the fact I know I'm going to be somewhere, hopefully at Minnesota next year to take my sixth year," said Tharaldsen.

Just because the season is over, the workouts do not stop. Jon says because all of the Gophers facilities are off limits they've had to improvise.

Tharaldsen said, "My roommates are all basically Minnesota throwers, we spent the last 48 hours building a weight room in our basement and that's how we plan to train."

Jon was the Track & Field Class-A Senior Athlete of the Year in 2015. He also won the Class-A discus championship that spring.