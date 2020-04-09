Gov. Burgum on Hockey

Those in charge of the major sports league's continue to go over scenarios for when we're able to put the COVID-19 situation behind us and restart games.

A recent report by Sportsnet said one of the ideas the National Hockey League is looking at is to play the remaining regular season and playoff games at neutral sites.

Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks was one of the suggested sites and Gov. Doug Burgum was asked about it Wednesday.

Burgum said: "I think that would be fantastic if that happened. I did see an article the other day that most of the UND hockey team was planning on returning next year. We talk about Class-B a lot, but I mean I think we got a real shot at bringing home another national championship with the fantastic hockey team they had this year. So, it's great those folks are coming back again next year, because I know we'd love to see that group of talented players make a run again. We certainly have the facility. We know the Engelstad Center is better than many of the arenas in the NHL, and so I'm assuming that's where you're suggesting they'd be playing, but that would be fun if that could happen."

The Sportsnet report says nothing is imminent but the arena and a low population density would make it an attractive option and fans would not be allowed at the games.

Engelstad Arena has hosted pre-season NHL games but never a regular season or playoff contest.

