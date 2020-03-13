Former NDSU Bison player Kyle Emanuel wants to return to the NFL

Former NDSU Bison and LA Chargers football player Kyle Emanuel says he wants to return to the NFL.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted out "Former #Chargers starting LB Kyle Emanuel, who abruptly retired at age 27 last year despite several free agent offers on the table, has decided he wants to play again, source said. He can sign immediately and should have significant interest."

During his time with the Chargers he started 32 regular season games over four seasons, including seven in 2018. He did not miss a game the past three seasons. The linebacker compiled 147 tackles, four sacks and five passes defended in his career.

Emanuel spent last year as part of the KFYR KVLY Bison Television Network providing game analysis.