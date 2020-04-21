Around 32,000 runners were set to take on the challenging Boston Marathon course Monday on Patriots day.

One runner set to make her first trip to the famed marathon was Lincoln resident Theresa Addison.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Boston Marathon wasn't run Monday, but that didn't stop Addison, who took to the streets of Lincoln to complete her 26.2 mile journey. Addison stopped along the way taking selfies at local businesses to show off the town of Lincoln.

She completed the "First Lincoln Marathon" in a time of 4 hours 11 minutes and 51 seconds. The 2020 Boston Marathon has been postponed until Sept. 14 and Addison says she will compete.