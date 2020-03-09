With the Class-B Boys playing region quarterfinal games Monday, the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has released the final poll of the high school season.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan is number one in the last vote of the year.

Final Class B Boys Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts Last Week

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (19) 20-1 190 1st

2. Hatton-Northwood 19-2 162 2nd

3. Rugby 19-2 156 3rd

4. Beulah 18-3 117 4th

5. Enderlin 18-2 112 5th

6. St. John 18-3 88 6th

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley 17-4 74 7th

8. Kindred 16-4 60 8th

9. Dickinson Trinity 18-3 57 9th

10. Shiloh Christian 15-6 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Langdon-Edmore-Munich (16-5), Underwood (18-3), New Rockford-Sheyenne (15-7), Thompson (15-6)

