With the Class-B Boys playing region quarterfinal games Monday, the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has released the final poll of the high school season.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan is number one in the last vote of the year.
Final Class B Boys Basketball Poll
Team Record Pts Last Week
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (19) 20-1 190 1st
2. Hatton-Northwood 19-2 162 2nd
3. Rugby 19-2 156 3rd
4. Beulah 18-3 117 4th
5. Enderlin 18-2 112 5th
6. St. John 18-3 88 6th
7. Hillsboro-Central Valley 17-4 74 7th
8. Kindred 16-4 60 8th
9. Dickinson Trinity 18-3 57 9th
10. Shiloh Christian 15-6 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Langdon-Edmore-Munich (16-5), Underwood (18-3), New Rockford-Sheyenne (15-7), Thompson (15-6)