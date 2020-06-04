Expedition League president speaks on decision to begin season June 26

The Expedition League announced it's returning with a 52-game schedule on Friday, June 26.

League president and Sabre Dogs General Manager Steve Wagner spoke about what the stadium experience will look like after the COVID-19 hiatus.

"We're trying to do everything we can to keep that stadium experience as fun as possible, and that's a big part of what we do. Obviously the talent level of our players is off the charts. That fun factor that we really take a lot of pride in at our ball parks, we will still be able to do a lot of the cool things that we do," said Wagner.

The Sabre Dogs are one of six teams that will compete this year due to travel restrictions and guidelines in the other four markets, which will return in 2021.

