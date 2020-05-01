Expedition League postpones beginning of 2020 season

The Expedition League announced Friday that Opening Day of the 2020 season is postponed.

The league continues to weigh options on when to start, with the decision coming 25 days before the originally-scheduled season opener.

"We've come up with about eight or nine different contingency schedules. We absolutely need fans in our ballparks, so we need to get to that Phase 3 where there are no limits placed on gatherings," said Steve Wagner, league president and Souris Valley Sabre Dogs General Manager.

Wagner added that the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks will play their 2020 season in North Dakota instead of Brandon, Manitoba.

The site hasn't been announced yet, but Wagner says it's a city that the league has on its radar for future expansion.

You can find more information on the Expedition League website attached to this story.