Duttenhefer commits to NDSU Football

North Dakota State has its first football commit for 2021. Mandan junior Jaxon Duttenhefer made his decision on Wednesday night.

The Braves All-State defensive lineman took advantage of our recent down time to narrow his choices down to the Bison.

"Coach Hedberg sent me some messages here and there and I got more in contact with them. Honestly, it grew from there. I went on a couple of game day visits, got down the junior day. They offered me on that first junior day and called Coach Entz tonight and I made the decision over the past couple of weeks that we've had inside due to the situation, but I really feel like this is the right decision for me," Duttenhefer said.

Duttenhefer said the national titles won recently did help guide him toward NDSU, but it's not the only reason be wants to be a part of Bison football.

"You always want a winning culture wherever you go, but I honestly want the challenge. I feel I'm going to get challenged day in and day out in practice, in the classroom, in the weightroom. They for sure want me D-line somewhere like a D-tackle like a 3-tech kind of a deal, but he said in our defense you have to know everything. We have D-Ends that play nose guard. We have nose guards that play D-tackle and as soon as I said it to Coach Entz clearly I felt like cloud nine. I felt like I flew. It was a great moment," Duttenhefer said.

Duttenhefer also had offers from Central Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota and Dartmouth.

Duttenhefer will be a senior at Mandan in the Fall.

