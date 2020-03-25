Dickinson Midgets boys basketball

Who won the final high school basketball game played in 2020? The answer "normally" would be whoever wins the Class B boys state tournament.

But this year, it's the Dickinson High boys basketball team.

The Midgets were playing Devils Lake in an elimination game at the Super-"A" when the decision to suspend the event was made. This boys battle finished after the second girls semi-final game.

Dickinson Head Coach Dan Glasser says his assistant, Brent Wolf broke the news.

"He got a message on his watch that said the tournament has been cancelled," Glasser explained. "And there was 30 seconds left in our game so we were actually the last game going on. He got that message and we had a pretty decent lead so he said just make sure you get everyone else in there. Everyone had a chance to play in that last game but it was weird because we won the last game of the tournament."

Mandan won the earlier consolation game, so the Braves and Midgets would have played for fifth place. Despite feeling down over the situation, Glasser says the guys tried to make the best out of a bad situation.

"We would have definitely liked another shot at Mandan that's for sure. Coach Schafer and I kind of joked about meeting in New Salem and playing. Actually the kids were face timing each other from Mandan and I think they played paper, rock, scissors for the consolation championship so they had a good time with it. We just really wanted to enjoy the experience and I think we were able to do that even though it was cut a day short," Glasser said.

For the record, Glasser said the rock, paper, scissor game was won by Dickinson.

