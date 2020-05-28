Des Lacs-Burlington baseball player reflects on high school career

The DLB Lakers couldn't take the field this spring, but one senior says he can look back on some great memories.

Will Pearson spoke about where being a Laker has taken him over the course of his career.

"My favorite years were always going to State and always playing at other fields getting that experience," said Pearson, infielder/catcher.

Pearson said he's happy to have a chance to play baseball with Senior Babe Ruth this summer. Lakers coach BJ Karhoff estimated the 2021 roster will field 17-18 players with a senior class of 3-4 players.

