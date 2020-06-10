DSU Football schedule

The N.A.I.A. mandated a September 12 start to the football season means the Dickinson State Blue hawks will loose all three of their non-conference games. The North Star Conference announced Wednesday a nine game season.

Dickinson State will play everyone in the league twice except Waldorf, which is DSU's farthest road trip.

In a news release form the NSAA, conference commissioner Cory Anderson said: "The NAIA's announcement on the reduction of regular-season contests from 11 to 9 signaled a need for us to examine our schedule options for each North Star football program. The uncertainly of some non-conference opponents' commitment to returning to face-to-face instruction or their own limitations, necessitated a need for us to create a stable 9-game North Star schedule."

The Hawks will also have more time to get ready because practice will begin on August 15.

Here's the schedule for Pete Stanton's team this fall:

September 12 Dickinson State (N.D.) @ Dakota State (S.D.)

September 19 Mayville State (N.D.) @ Dickinson State (N.D.)

September 26 Valley City State (N.D.) @ Dickinson State (N.D.)

October 3 Dickinson State (N.D.) @ Presentation (S.D.)

October 10 Dakota State (S.D.) @ Dickinson State (N.D.)

October 17 Dickinson State (N.D.) @ Mayville State (N.D.)

October 24 Waldorf (Iowa) @ Dickinson State (N.D.)

October 31 Dickinson State (N.D.) @ Valley City State (N.D.)

November 7 Presentation (S.D.) @ Dickinson State (N.D.)

