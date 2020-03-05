The first semi-final is set at the Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks. Grafton and Trenton won the first two games in the first round Thursday afternoon.

The Spoilers are the number two seed and they defeated Rugby 61-45. Julia Dusek led Grafton with 15 points. A big third quarter was the difference when Grafton outscored Rugby 19-9.

The Tigers remain undefeated on the season. Trenton beat Shiloh Christian 56-50. The game was tied after three quarters but the Tigers outscored the Skyhawks by six points in the final frame.

