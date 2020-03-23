Class-B Girls Basketball All-State

Four of the five Class-B Girls first-team All-State Basketball players were first-teamers a year ago.

Samantha Oase of Hettinger-Scranton is a junior. Kindred's Abby Duschscherer is a sophomore. Callie Ronningen of Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich is a senior.

She's also a Miss Basketball finalist and so it Trenton's Kaity Hove so they're seniors. Those four are joined by Thompson's Mackenzie Hughes on the first-team this year.

The following athletes earned a place on the second-team:

Madelyn Schmidt, Kidder County

Coral Alt, Flasher

Isabelle Boyer, Grant County

Abbey Kubas, Dickinson Trinity

Taysha Snyder, Underwood

Leah Feland, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

Ellie Holen, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

Terryn Johnson, Kindred

Megan Roob, Richland

Daysha Serdahl, Mandaree

Carlee, Sieben, Grafton

The All-State basketball team is selected by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.​