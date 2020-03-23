Class-B Girls Basketball All-State

Four of the five Class-B Girls first-team All-State Basketball players were first-teamers a year ago.
Samantha Oase of Hettinger-Scranton is a junior. Kindred's Abby Duschscherer is a sophomore. Callie Ronningen of Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich is a senior.
She's also a Miss Basketball finalist and so it Trenton's Kaity Hove so they're seniors. Those four are joined by Thompson's Mackenzie Hughes on the first-team this year.
The following athletes earned a place on the second-team:
Madelyn Schmidt, Kidder County
Coral Alt, Flasher
Isabelle Boyer, Grant County
Abbey Kubas, Dickinson Trinity
Taysha Snyder, Underwood
Leah Feland, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
Ellie Holen, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
Terryn Johnson, Kindred
Megan Roob, Richland
Daysha Serdahl, Mandaree
Carlee, Sieben, Grafton
The All-State basketball team is selected by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.