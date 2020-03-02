This weeks Class-B Boys Basketball poll has the same ten teams are last week but only three of them are in the same position.

Four Winds-Minnewauken is ranked number one by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

12th Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts Last Week

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (19) 19-1 198 1st

2. Hatton-Northwood (1) 19-2 176 3rd

3. Rugby 18-2 159 4th

4. Beulah 18-3 131 5th

5. Enderlin 18-2 109 2nd

6. St. John 17-3 89 6th

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley 17-4 80 7th

8. Kindred 16-4 73 9th

9. Dickinson Trinity 18-3 54 8th

10. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 16-4 24 10th

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (14-6), Thompson(15-6), Underwood (17-3)​