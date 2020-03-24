Class-A Girls Basketball All-State

Four seniors and a junior make up the Class-A Girls First-Team All-State list as selected by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

2020 Miss Basketball Reile Payne of Fargo Shanley and Legacy's Alexis Dressler were unanimous.

Dressler along with Mandan's Lakyn Darras and Jes Mertens of Devils Lake were finalist for the Miss Basketball Award.

Ryleigh Wacha of Fargo Davis is the lone junior on the first-team list.

The WDA is well represented on the second-team. Julia Fitterer of Century, Peyton Selle of Dickinson, Minot's Allie Nelson and Grace Hegerle of Jamestown made the list.

McKenna Becher of West Fargo is also Second-Team All-State.​