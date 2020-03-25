Class-A Boys BB All-State

All five first-team Class-A All-State Boys Basketball players are finalists for the Mr. Basketball Award.

Two of these athletes are unanimous selections and both of them will be teammates at North Dakota State. Boden Skunberg of Jamestown and Devils Lake's Grant Nelson have signed with the Bison.

Elijah Klein of Mandan is on the first team. He's joined by Minot's Jaxon Gunville & Cameron Van Dam of Fargo Davies.

Three of the five on the second-team played in the W.D.A. They are Dickinson's Kobe Krenz and Jaiden Wright, along with Cade Feeney of Century. Cayden Rickard of Fargo North and Blake Berg from West Fargo Sheyenne round out the 2020 All-State list.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association votes on the All-State basketball teams and season stats are listed below.

First Team

Grant Nelson, Devils Lake (unanimous) -- 24.6 ppg, 18.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 5.7 bpg

Boden Skunberg, Jamestown (unanimous) -- 28.4 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.6 spg

Elijah Klein, Mandan -- 19.3 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.4 bpg

Jaxon Gunville, Minot -- 25.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg

Cameron Van Dam, -- Fargo Davies 14.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.6 spg, 1.7 bpg

Second Team

Cade Feeney, Century -- 21.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.5 spg

Kobe Krenz, Dickinson -- 23.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.6 spg

Jaiden Wright, Dickinson -- 18.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.5 spg

Cayden Rickard, Fargo North -- 21.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.3 apg, 3.3 spg

Blake Berg, West Fargo Sheyenne -- 15.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.9 apg, 2.3 spg

