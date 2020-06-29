Calob Larson wins Gatorade Track Award

Legacy's Calob Larson has won multiple state track championships and he's represents the United States in an international meet in Iceland.

Monday, the Sabers senior to be became the first from his high school to be a two-time winner of the Gatorade North Dakota Boys track & Field Athlete of the Year award.

Last Year, Larson won the 100, 200 and 400 at the state track meet, which is something he also did as a freshman.

Calob was the runner-up in the 400 at the Reykjavik International Games this winter when he ran a 48.65 indoors.

