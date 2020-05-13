Brock Teets named boys basketball head coach at ORCS

Brock Teets is back on the Class B Basketball sidelines as head coach of the Our Redeemer's Knights boys basketball team.

He spoke highly about the core of players he's inheriting, including Levi Weekley, Zach Hendrickson, Tanner Swenson, and Billy Sanders. He says he wants his players to always believe in themselves.

"I've always been a believer in playing with confidence. We're going to have fun most importantly. It's a game. That's my basic philosophy," said Teets.

Teets last coached at Bishop Ryan from 2013-2017. He replaces Brody Bosch, who left ORCS to take the boys head coaching position at Bishop Ryan.

