Bobcats, Minotauros season suspended by NAHL

North Dakota's two teams in the NAHL will not be playing for a while.

The NAHL announced Thursday in a statement that all scheduled games in the 2019-20 regular season have been paused due to the COVID-19 virus and outbreak.

League Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld released the following statement:

“This is an unprecedented time and situation, so first and foremost we want to be sure we are doing what is best for our players, teams, fans, and officials. In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey world, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL, and USHL. We will continue to monitor the situation daily with everyone involved and we understand that given the current landscape, things could change at any moment. Our number one goal is to resume play as soon as possible, but only when we feel it is safe for all of the parties involved. The NAHL Board of Governors will reconvene on a conference call on Friday to discuss further action. While public safety remains at the forefront and takes precedent in this situation, we are also mindful of the opportunity that will hopefully be presented to all of our athletes during these important events in the near future.”

The Minot Minotauros were scheduled to face the Bruins in Austin on Friday and Saturday, while the Bismarck Bobcats were set to head to Aberdeen to face the Wings.

