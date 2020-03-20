Bismarck State Mystics

There might not be any games being played but there still are a few things going on in the sports world. Friday, Bismarck State College announced a pair of new coaches, a new administrator and the return of a spring sport.

BSC Athletic Director Buster Gilliss named Jim Jeske to follow him as the head men's basketball coach. Jeske was at Century, Carrington and Sargent Central on the high school level, plus he joined Buster's staff as an Mystics assistant this winter.

"He realized that I missed it and I love coming to practice. We had conversations from day one about what it could look like so I was excited when he approached me about it at the end of the season. I thought about it and it's a great opportunity for me that I couldn't pass up," Jeske.

Gilliss may not be coaching next year, but Buster will remain the Mystics Athletic Director.

Thai Haggin goes from a women's basketball assistant to the head coach.

She's a UMary Hall of Fame player and she's coached at Mandan as well as BSC.

Thai Haggin said: "I'm up for the new challenge. I'm very happy to be part of the Mystics family. For the last three years I've been able to be a part of it and to grow as a person and as an individual."

Thai also took on the responsibility of athletic coordinator. Haggin's basketball assistant is also a familiar name, Mandan's Rebecca Kielpinski. Kielpinski is North Dakota Miss Basketball in 2005 before going onto a standout college career at Alaska Anchorage.

Plus Haggin will be the head softball coach, that's the sport the Mystics are going to get started once again.

