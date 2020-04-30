Bismarck Park & Rec Summer Baseball

When the American Legion decided to cancel baseball in 2020, people involved with the sport were quick to say they'd do everything they can to get kids on the diamonds this year.

On Thursday, Bismarck Park & Recreation District said it plans on providing a 16-19 year old baseball season this summer.

Details are still being worked on but Bismarck says it's in contact with park agencies from across North Dakota to put guidelines and schedules together.

Mike Skytland, Bismarck Governors head coach, said: "Yes it's exciting and we're hoping a lot of people are interested. We're excited but it's still where we need to keep looking at the health first and make sure all of those protocols are there but once everybody is comfortable that they are and we're getting recommendations and we're able to follow them then we're really excited to try to play baseball this summer and at this point optimistic that that could happen."

Bismarck Park & Rec is asking players to register so they can get an idea of how many athletes are interested.

Bismarck typically has three 16-19 year old teams called the Governors, Senators and Reps.

Skytland thinks all of the Double-A teams in North Dakota have indicated they are interested in fielding a team this summer.

