The Bismarck Larks Winter Warm Up event was scheduled to happen on Tuesday of this week, but it was postponed. It will be on Tuesday of next week, in a different form and format.

It's a fun event for Larks fans and General Manager John Bollinger usually has a couple of things up his sleeve to share about the team and the upcoming season, plus there's a special guest.

Last year, we met Merryfeather Lewis for the first time and former Twins closer Glen Perkins was on hand. Bollinger lets us know what we need to do to be a part of the warm-up next week.

"We've adapted and we're going to take it online, which we're super excited about. The date has changed, it's going to be this Tuesday, March 31 and we're very excited about it. It's going to start at 7:00 p.m. If you have Facebook and you like us, great. If you don't have Facebook, you can still watch. Just go to Facebook.com and search, but we're going to be talking about the season. We know people have a lot of questions. We have the Twins President Dave St. Peter who's going to Skype in so we're excited about that and we will be unveiling our new Larks truck wrap that fans got to vote on," Bollinger said.

Bollinger says most of the Larks employees are working from home right now with the common goal on being ready on May-26th.

"We're eight weeks out so we're planning to be there for opening day and we're going to be there to provide something fun, to get together, to hang out, so we're working like heck to be ready for opening day but obviously we're monitoring the situation. We watching what health experts and state officials are saying and we're going to do the best thing possible for our fans. So, again, we're planning for everything, but as things develop every day, we're going to be keeping fans posted on what that looks like," Bollinger said.

Again, the Larks Winter Warm Up, featuring Bismarck's Dave St. Peter, the President of the Minnesota Twins, will be on Facebook on Tues., March 31 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

