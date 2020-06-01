Bismarck Governors return to action

In the return to a sense of normality, the Bismarck Govs held their first day of tryouts Monday at the Municipal Ball Park. As the sounds of baseball are back in the Capital City, something a couple of weeks ago seems unlikely.

"It is great to be back it has been a long time, especially with no spring ball, but the feeling in the outfield right now is that we are all ready to go. It's nice get back to the normal lives and not stay inside so it is a good thing for everyone especially us," said Bismarck Govs pitcher and infielder Cade Feeney.

With all the players not having a spring baseball season, this summer is a different experience.

"We just got to get back in the groove of it because it is not a normal occasion where we have three months off like we just did so it is going to take a little time and effort to get back to our normal stage. So we are just trying to get the kinks out right away," said Bismarck Govs pitcher and infielder Connor Hanson.

While a kink our two may be there early, the Govs still like a couple things heading into the season.

"I like our lineup up and down. Obviously the team isn't set yet and things can change as the season goes on, but I think we have a pretty experienced crew and we can learn and grow as a team," said Hanson.

That experience will help the Govs this year as they transition from Legion Baseball to Babe Ruth Senior Baseball.

"Actually Babe Ruth was really good with us and they let us take the Legion rules and kinda transfer them over here. So, really as far as on the field it will be the same rules we would've had in double A. Which I think is nice and good for the consistency so what you are going to see is a very similar product on the field," said Bismarck Govs head coach and manager Mike Skytland.

The Govs season will start on Friday with a double header in Mandan.

