The Bismarck Capitals are off to a great start in 2020 despite a lot of guys not playing in nearly a year.

"So far I like how everyone did a good job of staying prepared overall through out the whole quarantine thing and I just like how we are all happy to be here and working together," said Bismarck Capitals catcher Shea Huntington.

"It feels great to be back out on the field after the long spring of not doing anything and I think it shows with the kids and their attitudes towards practice," said Capitals Head Coach Aric Lee.

The Capitals are looking to build off a big advantage they think they have: experience.

"We return a lot of guys, I think we return seven or eight of our starters. So, we have a bunch of guys who are hungry for this and we all look ready," said Bismarck Capitals center fielder Jack Trotier.

"We return a lot of guys from last season's team that made a nice little run at the Region tournament and into State. So, we return a nice group of returners who are leading us right now," said Lee.

Due to COVID-19, training this season for the Capitals has taken a different approach.

"It changed a little bit but it's not different for me being as I am a high school coach. So, I am taking it like it is March, I mean the weather is a lot better now than it is in March so hopefully that helps get our arms in shape a lot quicker for us," said Lee.

For the Capitals, they are happy to back on the diamond this summer.

"Baseball is the only sport I play. It is my first love so it is just good to be back out here with all these guys I have played with my whole life," said Trotier.

"Baseball is one of my favorite things to do in life. It is one of the most important things for me and it is just tough for me to find the words to say, I am just happy to be back out here playing the game I love with the guys," said Huntington.

And with that comes big goals for the season.

"We always want to win the Regional tournament and get ourselves a top seed for the State tournament so that is what we are looking to due and go compete for the Championship," said Lee.

"It could be something special just with the group of guys we have who this is their last year as well just to see us go out on top and to give back to this program because our coaches work so hard and have wanted this for so long they are really pushing us so we are going to try and deliver," said Huntington.

