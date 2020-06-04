Bis-Man Transit Board of Directors selects Deidre Hughes as executive director

Bis-Man Transit leaders said the company's new executive director will be New Salem native Deidre Hughes.

Hughes said she wants to improve the current transportation system in in order to increase both ridership and improve how customers feel about the service.

Bis-Man transit's Executive Director Deidre Hughes said: "Possibly doing some online scheduling for our paratransit riders, and then making sure that the technology that we have on our fixed route. Our actual vehicle location technology is working so that someone can pull up an app on their phone and say, 'hey, the bus is going past here in five minutes, I'll stand here and wait.'”

Hughes said they will start working on creating new routes for their fixed services in July.

She said she plans on getting help from the public and bus operators about how the service can work better.

