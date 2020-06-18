Big Sticks player tests positive for COVID-19

The Badlands Big Sticks canceled their scrimmage against the Dickinson Roughriders Thursday night after learning one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on the Big Sticks official Facebook page, the team announced the player arrived from Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon and a Monday Morning test came back positive for COVID-19.

The player has been in isolation and all players, coaches, interns, front office staff and host families have been tested.

The Big Sticks are expecting to play their season opener at home on Friday June 26.