Big Sticks COVID-19 update

After reporting one positive case of COVID-19 on the Badlands Big Sticks roster Wednesday, the Big Sticks have confirmed two additional players have tested positive Thursday.

When the first player woke up with COVID-19 symptoms, the Big Sticks immediately isolated the player.

All three players remain isolated together. The Big Sticks performed 70 tests on players, interns, coaches, staff and host families. The additional two are the only tests that came back positive.

Big Sticks General Manager Jason Watson says the organization will continue to take all the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

“All the host families have come back negative. Front office staff, interns. So we feel that we have taken all the proper precautions and steps moving forward that we need to. We will do additional testing with the contact tracing groups with all them, so the host families, some other players, just to follow up and just to be sure," said Watson.

Watson believes the Big Sticks will play their season opener against the Souris Valley Saber Dogs next week.

"There will be a Big Sticks season and the expedition league season, you know, this summer as of right now. And, we are excited to welcome the Sabre Dogs into town next weekend. They have a great opening weekend and a lot of people will get outside and get back to watching Big Sticks games because our community support over the last two years has been amazing," said Watson.

Watson says the Big Sticks will have sanitizing stations all over the ballpark and encourages fans to bring their own bottles of sanitizer.

