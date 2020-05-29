Athletic Empire program offers skills camps for Minot-area athletes

Athletic Empire at SOS Image on Minot's North Hill is giving young athletes a chance to get ready for their seasons early.

"These kids need something to do right now, so we might as well incorporate the knowledge that we know. We have a lot of people helping us do that from professional athletes to ex-professionals to college athletes," said Sara Dufner, owner.

A new program is 7-on-7 football, giving skill position players on both sides of the ball an opportunity to get better.

"You have AAU basketball. You have something for volleyball. You hardly have anything for football for during football season. All they have to do is go in, and the coaches can coach instead of teaching the techniques and all the drills and stuff," said Kenneth McCoy, sports performance specialist.

Dufner said schools have planned to have their whole volleyball teams train together in the off-season.

"It's just nice to have a plan of attack bringing into the next season, and it's good to work together," said Dufner.

You can find out more information on skills camps that are set to start on June 1.


