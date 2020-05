Alec Grothe has resigned his position as Bishop Ryan head softball coach.

Grothe led the Lions to two Class B State Tournaments in three seasons with the program.

He spoke about the greatest message he has for his players.

"There's a lot of emotion that goes on on the field and just remember it's just a game. It's always just a game and to appreciate it every single day," said Grothe.

Grothe has accepted a promotion with Scheels, leading to a career move to Salt Lake City, Utah.