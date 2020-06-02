After COVID-19, track & field coach at DLBLC looks to next season

First-year head coach Emily Knutson and the DLBLC track & field team unfortunately had to miss out on the spring season due to COVID-19.

Although it puts a damper on the program in 2020, Knutson says the team is ready to get back to work next year.

"We're pumped up for next year. We have four seniors coming next year, plus our kids who will get to try it for the first time (who were going to try it for the first time this year). We'll be pumped for next year and just kind of use this as motivation," said Knutson.

Knutson had coached junior high and helped at varsity practices prior to being named head coach.

