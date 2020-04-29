Aanen Moody update

Lakes Country in Minnesota is where people often head for a vacation. Big Cormorant Lake is Aanen Moody's classroom right now. The Dickinson native is finishing up his school work from the University of North Dakota before he turns the next page in his basketball life.

Moody missed most of this past season due to an injury and while there's never a good time to have to sit out, having it happen under a different head coach than the guy who recruited you seemed to complicate the matter.

"It was a weird situation the way this happened so I'm not going to say that this was my decision to leave Coach Sather thought that it was in the best interest for me to not be here. He thought that I was going to have a better opportunity somewhere else. I was technically cut but it was more of a mutual decision I guess," Moody said.

Moody then entered the NCAA transfer portal and the recruiting process happened all over again but this time it was more intense. Aanen said between 40-50 schools contacted him in three days. He decided on Southern Utah of the Big Sky Conference.

"I'm just really excited to go on this next journey to Southern Utah and see what I can make of myself. I think they were an 18 win team last year and I don't think their whole team made 89 3-pointers last season and I made 89 my freshman year, so I'm hoping that I will have a big role and I will be able to help the team a lot with that as well. But I'm just excited to see what I can do and get out of my comfort zone and see what's out there for me," Moody said.

Moody added, "I felt like I was important again. When you're in a program for so long and you're not the best player so you don't really feel like you're needed and you're wanted. I felt like when all of these coaches were calling me it was like, yes, I still am that type of player. I'm still better than what I was last year. I'm better than this and the opportunities that I got were awesome but Southern Utah University was by far the best option for me basketball wise."

Moody finished his high school career at Dickinson High as the all-time leading scorer in Class-A boys basketball history.

Now that he's been in college a few years, Aanen has an interesting observation on his time with the Midgets.

"I was not nearly as good as I thought I was but once you see the level that's at Division One, it makes everything else seem so minuscule. But thinking back to the days with the Midgets it's cool to have records and I guess hold that iconic value to my city whenever I come back I get a lot of love and it's awesome. But yeah, it's pretty cool to be a record holder and to stand for something in front of a lot of people," Moodly said.

The lake cabin Aanen is at when we talked belongs to the family of his fiancée.

