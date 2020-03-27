2020 Mr. Basketball

North Dakota's Mr. Basketball Award winner is heading to North Dakota State University next year. In fact, the top two in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association will be playing for the Bison.

Grant Nelson of Devils Lake won the award with 88 points and 13 first-place votes.

Jamestown's Boden Skunberg was second with 70 points and 7 first-place votes.

Carson Henningsgard of Hillsboro-Central Valley received 3 first-place votes and was third in points.

The other finalist are Elijah Klein of Mandan, Jaden Mitzel of Shiloh Christian, Minot's Jaxon Gunville and Cole Myers of Richland.

