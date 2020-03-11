2020 Miss Basketball Finalists

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has seven finalist for the 2020 Miss Basketball Award.

It's an honor that goes to the top player during her senior season.

The Miss Basketball award will be presented following the final girls basketball game of the year which is the Class-A Girls State Championship game in Fargo on Saturday, March 14.

The finalists in alphabetical order are:

Lakyn Darras - Mandan

Alexis Dressler - Legacy

Kaity Hove - Trenton

Jes Mertens - Devils Lake

Allie Nelson - Minot

Reile Payne - Fargo Shanley

Callie Ronningen - Langdon-Edmore-Munich ​