2020 McQuade softball decision

You don't get to be the largest event of its kind in the world without drawing players, fans and umpires from all across the United States and Canada.

For that reason and many more, the 2020 Sam McQuade Sr. Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament was canceled Tuesday.

Mike Wolf has been involved with this event for decades and now he's a tournament co-director.

Wolf said, "It's unbelievable, the feeling is undescribable to finally put the message out that we're not going to have the tournament and it's just nothing that you can ever expect even after you make the announcement that now that the decision is final it just leaves that hole in your heart for every involved in our tournament and I just hope we never have to go through this again."

Wolf wants everyone to remember the word charity in the event's name and he says they're working on ways to raise money their local charities.

Wolf said, "Especially for some of our core groups, our developmentally camps that Sam set this tournament up for in the first place and for some of our key charities we want to do what we can to help them. So we're not going to sit back and say we canceled the tournament, we're going to do whatever we can to raise some money and we hope that the softball community and the Bismarck-Mandan communities are supportive of our efforts."

Last year 464 teams played in the McQuade. Since it's never to early to plan, the dates for next year are June 25, 26, 27.

